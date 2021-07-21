SDMC: ‘Walk-in’ Covid-19 vaccination allowed from Friday but set appointment first

Members of the public wait to receive their Covid -19 jabs at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, July 21 — All vaccinations centres (PPVs) in Sarawak will be accepting ‘walk-in’ vaccinations for those without first dose appointments starting this Friday (July 23), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the Sarawak Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had given permission for PPVs in the state to carry out vaccinations for those who have not received their appointments for the first dose of the vaccination.

“Those who have yet to receive their appointment for the Covid-19 first dose vaccination are advised to contact their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) from July 23 to August 5,” it said.

SDMC said that all recipients are advised to obtain a vaccination walk-in appointment date in advance by calling their respective DDMC’s operations room at 082-507700 or 082-507022 in Kuching; 082-673833 (Samarahan); 082-872472 (Serian); 083-320084 (Sri Aman); 083-472866 (Betong); 084-654396 (Sarikei); 084-317934, 084-315653 or 084-322581 (Sibu); 013-6689968 (Kapit); 084-872088 (Mukah); 086-331742 (Bintulu); 085-322737 (Miri); and 085-211744 (Limbang).

“CITF Sarawak has also emphasised on the importance of obtaining a complete vaccination dose according to the type of Covid-19 vaccine and time interval that has been set for the inoculation,” said the committee.

Previously, walk-in vaccinations in the state were only limited to those living in remote and rural areas.

This was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg during his visit to a PPV in Kapit last month.

He said walk-in vaccinations in remote rural areas would expedite the vaccination process of the people in Sarawak. — Borneo Post