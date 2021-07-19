Prosecution appeals against Tengku Adnan’s acquittal in RM2m corruption case

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor waves as he leaves the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya July 16, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The prosecution has filed an appeal to the Federal Court against the Court of Appeal’s majority decision last Friday to acquit Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor over a RM2 million corruption case.

When contacted, a source from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) confirmed to Malay Mail that the appeal was filed today at the registry of the Federal Court.

“We already filed an appeal this afternoon against the acquittal. We already filed in the notice of appeal,” the source told Malay Mail .

