JOHOR BARU, April 26 — There are no plans to open or operate any casinos in the state, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

He said the news is merely a rumour intended for sabotage and to maliciously tarnish the image of Forest City and the state of Johor as a whole.

He reiterated that the Johor state government is confident that Forest City will be revitalised and economic activities will flourish with the development of the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“In addition, with the support of the federal government, the state government is actively working to boost and enhance Johor’s economy to provide positive impacts, such as creating quality and high-skilled job opportunities for the people of Johor.

“From a historical perspective, it is evident that since the reign of the late Sultan Sir Ibrahim, three casinos in Johor have been closed,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz said that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia has declared that he does not permit the opening of any casinos in Johor, clearly indicating Johor’s stance on this matter.

He added that the state government has never received any invitations for discussions on this matter, let alone being involved or consulted.

“With this clarification, it is hoped that this issue will no longer be prolonged and sensationalised to the extent that it affects the harmony and reputation of the state, he said. — Bernama