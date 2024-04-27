HULU SELANGOR, April 27 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened an operations room for the public to channel information and complaints of corrupt acts and power abuse in the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election.

In a statement today, the MACC said that the operations room, located at the MACC Selangor branch in Shah Alam, will be open around the clock from today until May 11.

“The public can also channel their complaint via email to [email protected] or contact 03-5528318 or 03-55256500,” the commission said.

The MACC reminded all candidates and political parties to not engage in activities that violate election laws and regulations in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954. ― Bernama





Advertisement