GOF intercept 21 undocumented immigrants in Serian, order them to turn back

Police personnel questioning the 16 illegal immigrants after intercepting them behind an abandoned factory at Kampung Entubuh, Jalan Serian-Tebedu. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 19 — A total of 21 illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their home country after they were caught entering the country via the border in Serian on July 14 and 16.

The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak in a post on Facebook said the first incident took place at Kampung Entubuh, Jalan Serian-Tebedu around 7.15am on July 14.

It said a GOF team discovered 12 men and four women, suspected to be Indonesian nationals, following a tip-off from the public.

Checks carried out found none of the foreigners were in possession of valid travel documents, and that they admitted to entering the state using an illegal route in the area.

The second raid on July 16 was also the result of a public tip-off, said the GOF, with five illegal immigrants intercepted at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Mongkos, Serian.

Checks carried out found that none of the two men and three women had valid travel documents.

All five also admitted to using an illegal route to cross into Sarawak. — Borneo Post Online