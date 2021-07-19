Covid-19 claims 129 people in Malaysia today, 915 patients in ICU

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Malaysia lost 129 people to Covid-19 today in a sombre prelude to Hari Raya Haji holiday that falls tomorrow.

Of these, 118 were Malaysian citizens, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

“The 129 fatalities for today include 80 men and 49 women. 13 of them were classified as Brought in Dead,” he added.

The highest number of deaths is in Selangor at 61, followed by Kedah with 14 and KL at 11.

Kelantan and Labuan had one death each, followed by Sabah, Perak and Penang with two cases each, and Terengganu and Sarawak with three cases each.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 7,148, or 0.77 per cent of all cases since the disease broke out in Malaysia.

The Health Ministry also recorded 915 patients requiring treatment in intensive care units (ICU) nationwide, out of the 10,972 cases recorded today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 435 patients in ICU are intubated.

The highest recorded number of Covid-19 patients in ICU was 972 on July 13.

The highest number of deaths in a single day was July 17 at 138.

On a more positive note, the ministry also recorded 6,439 patients discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries in Malaysia to 791,388 or 85.3 per cent of all cases.