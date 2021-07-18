Selangor assemblyman among 29 detained for entering forest reserve to hand food aid to Orang Asli

The Pahang Forestry Department arrested 29 individuals including a Selangor state assemblyman this morning for entering the Ulu Jelai Forest Reserve in Lipis without a permit. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, July 18 — The Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) arrested 29 individuals including a Selangor state assemblyman this morning for entering the Ulu Jelai Forest Reserve in Lipis without a permit.

In a statement, it said the assemblyman and a group from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur were believed to have entered the forest reserve at 11 am yesterday with the excuse of handing out food aid to the Orang Asli residents.

“They were arrested around 8am today at Kampung Rakoh, Pos Lenjang in Lipis and seized were 11 four-wheel-drive vehicles believed to be used by them for the trip,” it said in a statement, here.

JPNP said further investigation was being conducted under Sections 47 and 88 of the National Forestry Act 1984 over the need for a permit to enter a forest reserve and the power to arrest, seize and investigate by the forestry officer.

All the suspects were taken to the Sungai Koyan police station for health screening. — Bernama