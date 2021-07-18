Minister: Enough Covid-19 quarantine centres in Malaysia for now, but can be increased if need arises

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a Prihatin Malaysia programme on Covid-19 Management: Current issues at Alor Gajah Municipal Council hall, April 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JEMPOL, July 18 — The government is prepared to increase the number of Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) in the country if the need arises based on the number of positive cases.

However, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said that currently, the number of PKRC was still sufficient to cater for such Covid-19 patients.

“Definitely if the cases increase, we will have more PKRC, but the situation is still under control. We will strive to improve our health system,” he told reporters, here, today.

He noted that there were over 244,000 patients quarantined at 86 PKRC across the country so far while more than 220,000 patients had been discharged.

Earlier, Mohd Redzuan handed over food baskets for more than 400 residents in Felda Palong, here, in collaboration with Perintis Bersatu Negeri Sembilan to assist them in celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha next Tuesday. — Bernama