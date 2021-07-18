Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 testing positivity rate above 8pc in last seven days

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 testing positivity rate in the last seven days from July 12 to 18 have hovered above 8 per cent, revealed Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a social media post today, Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that for today, health officials have conducted 123,386 Covid-19 tests, with 10,710 cases or 8.68 per cent, positive.

“In general, the total number of Covid-19 samples (RT-PCR and RTK-Ag tests) that were tested for the past seven days.

“As of July 18, 2021, the total number of tests was 123,386. The positive cases today of 10,710 are equivalent to 8.68 per cent,’’ he said.

Secara umumnya, jumlah sampel COVID-19 (ujian RT-PCR dan RTK-Ag) yang diuji untuk tempoh 7 hari kebelakangan. Pada 18 Julai 2021, jumlah ujian keseluruhan adalah 123,386. Kes positif pada hari ini ialah 10,710 bersamaan dengan 8.68%. pic.twitter.com/AuHllRV0Pc — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) July 18, 2021

This is well above the average Covid-19 testing positivity rate of 5 per cent set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the last seven days, the highest number of tests were conducted on July 16, where 140,008 tests were conducted with 12,541 or 8.96 per cent were positive.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health recorded 10,710 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Selangor still recorded the highest number of cases at 4,828 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (945), Johor (808), Negri Sembilan (771), Kedah (696), Sabah (666), Perak (407) and Pahang (369), to name a few.