Malaysia records 10,710 new cases today, breaches 10,000 daily case mark for six days straight

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at a special media conference in Putrajaya, July 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia recorded 10,710 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, breaching the 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases mark for six consecutive days since July 13.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today that Selangor recorded 4,828 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (945), Johor (808), Negri Sembilan (771), Kedah (696), Sabah (666), Perak (407) and Pahang (369), to name a few.

Two other states recorded a two-digit increase, namely Putrajaya (51) and Labuan (50), while Perlis only recorded five new cases.

This is also the first time Malaysia has recorded daily Covid-19 cases in the range of 10,000 cases — the lowest since July 13.

Following today’s figure, Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stood at 916,561 cases.

MORE TO COME