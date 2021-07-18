Covid-19 swab tests compulsory before entering Kelantan, says exco

Individuals entering Kelantan need to show proof of having tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before beginning their journey. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, July 18 — Individuals wishing to enter Kelantan need to show proof that they have tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before beginning their journey, according to a state executive councillor.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said this ruling came into effect yesterday (July 17).

“The results of their swab tests should be attached with the application they submit to a police station for permission to make interstate travel. However, permission will only be granted for emergency cases as inter-district and interstate travel is still prohibited,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On Wednesday, the Kelantan government was reported as saying that it had submitted a proposal to the National Security Council to compel individuals planning to travel to Kelantan to first pass a swab test as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said health personnel would be stationed at the state’s border entry points to screen travellers who did not manage to undergo the swab test earlier.

“These are people who have obtained permission to make interstate travel to attend to emergency matters but did not have the time to take the Covid-19 test yet.

“We will conduct the screening using the Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) and the individuals concerned will have to wait about 30 minutes for the results,” he added. — Bernama