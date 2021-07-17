Transport Ministry: Malaysia remains committed to seeking justice for MH17 victims

A woman lights candles at a memorial for victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — Malaysia remains steadfast in its position to see all evidence related to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine made public and the judicial process be conducted fairly and not affected by any political pressure in order for justice to prevail.

In a statement issued by Malaysia's Transport Ministry (MoT) today in conjunction with the seventh anniversary of the downing of MH17, Malaysia said it is always committed to giving full support to efforts to bring those responsible for the shooting down of MH17 to justice.

“Malaysia reiterates its commitment to bring the perpetrators of this inhumane crime to justice, not only because everyone involved deserves to see justice, but it will also bring comfort and peace of mind to the next of kin of those who were lost in the tragedy,” it said.

The Boeing 777 plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 when it was shot down as it flew over a part of eastern Ukraine. All 298 people aboard died.

The statement said Malaysia believed and hoped that the Covid-19 pandemic would not be an obstacle to the efforts to uphold justice for the victims of the MH17 tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are always with the victims and their loved ones. We hope families and friends of the victims will have strength and resilience while we remain committed in our pursuit to seek justice,” it said. ― Bernama