Sarawak to buy single dose Cansino for rural residents, says CM

Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. — China Daily pic via Reuters

MIRI, July 17 — The Sarawak government will buy the single-dose Cansino Covid-19 vaccines for the benefit of its rural residents.

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said the single dose vaccine was more convenient as residents, like the Penan tribe who live deep inside Baram, face an arduous journey to go to the nearest health facilities.

A two-shot vaccine doubles the inconvenience, which the chief minister said has resulted in some residents being reluctant to return for the second jab and which meant they are not fully protected against Covid-19 infections.

“I hope we can get the supply by the end of this month,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccine administration centres here.

“If we use Cansino, it is easy for them because they do not need to come again for the second dose, like Sinovac or AstraZeneca,” he added.

Miri recorded 238,772 vaccinations for the first dose or 72.5 per cent of its total population and 114,624 vaccinations for the second dose or 35 per cent.

“That is quite an achievement for Miri, and I am sure that the number of vaccinations for the first and second doses will be further increased in the weeks to come,” Abang Johari said.

He noted there were fewer hospital admission of Covid-19 patients, including to the intensive care unit in Miri Division.

“This means that the number of Covid-19 infections have declined in Miri,” he said.