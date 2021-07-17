PM Muhyiddin: Operation Surge Capacity will reduce number of severe Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the initiative dubbed Operation Surge Capacity will see daily doses of vaccines administered in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor go up significantly to ensure that some 6.1 million adults have access to at least one shot of the vaccine. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― The prime minister said the massive vaccination effort in the Klang Valley will help to reduce severe cases of Covid-19 infection.

The initiative dubbed Operation Surge Capacity will see daily doses of vaccines administered in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor go up significantly to ensure that some 6.1 million adults have access to at least one shot of the vaccine, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a Facebook post today.

“This involves the administration of the vaccine at a rate of 1.3 million doses until 25 July, 2021 and another 1.3 million doses between 26 July to 1 August 2021.

“To date, 3.5 million adult population in Selangor and KL have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“This is an immediate action by the government to address the sharp rise in positive cases in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“The data showed that serious Covid-19 cases recorded a significant decrease with vaccine administration,” he said.

Muhyiddin also pointed to recent data released by the Ministry of Health that Covid-19 patient admission trend in the Sungai Buloh hospital for age 60 and above in the category 4 and 5 have been reduced to 50 per cent in the last month due to a high vaccination rate in the aforementioned age group.

The same goes for MoH frontliners, of which only 1.26 per cent have contracted Covid-19 post vaccination while 99.8 per cent out of the total infections recorded light symptoms or are asymptomatic and none were placed in Category 5.

“Another example is Labuan, which is where the Delta variants were first detected in our country. The government has taken immediate action by increasing the supply of vaccines to Labuan.

“As a result, the number of positive cases and deaths due to Covid-19 in Labuan have been reduced with the increase in vaccination rates,” he said.

Muhyiddin also cited Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that more than 90 per cent of Covid-19 positive cases in our country are in categories 1 and 2.

“This means, most are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic that are capable of recovering.

“However, I have instructed the MoH to be more prepared to accept the admission of Covid-19 patients to the hospital and provide the best possible treatment. This is because the world is recording an upward trend of Covid-19 cases with the emergence of more aggressive new variants.

“We are all trying to fight Covid-19. We must always persevere, to continue to fight and fight. God willing, we will win in the end,” he said.