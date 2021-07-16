Man wanted in Kedah for vandalising palace wall and punching policewoman killed in road crash

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the suspect, in his 30s, was wanted by the police in connection with a graffiti on the wall at Istana Anak Bukit here. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, July 16 ― A man died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded on the road side in his attempt to escape from the police in Bedong, near Sungai Petani, yesterday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the suspect, in his 30s, was wanted by the police in connection with a graffiti on the wall at Istana Anak Bukit here.

“At 3pm (yesterday) the suspect, who was riding a black motorcycle had painted the palace wall with the word 'SAMR' and at about 5pm, he was believed to have gone to the Kota Setar police station and punched a policewoman who was on duty, causing the victim to suffer facial injuries, before fleeing," he said in a statement today.

He said the police managed to track him down in the Gurun area near Sungai Petani, but the suspect attempted to flee.

“It was in his attempt to escape the police that the machine he was riding skidded. The suspect was injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

The body was then sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for post mortem. ― Bernama