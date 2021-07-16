Former religious affairs ministers say RCI best measure to address negative perception of Tabung Haji

On July 14, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the setting up of the RCI to investigate issues related to TH that arose from audits carried out in the board. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The setting up of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate issues related to the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is the best measure to address all allegations and negative perceptions of the board.

Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom agreed to the establishment of the RCI under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

“ we should be open and provide the best cooperation,” he told Bernama today.

Another former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa supported the establishment of the RCI and stressed that its members must consist of qualified experts.

“Once again, I would like to stress that TH RCI needs to be transparent and professional without any political agenda,” he said when contacted via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that the scope could be improved and amended to ensure that the goals of the RCI are achieved.

“Most importantly, the scope of the RCI investigation must also take into account the Tabung Haji Recovery Plan which was started during the Pakatan Harapan (government) era,” he said in a Facebook posting.

On July 14, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the setting up of the RCI to investigate issues related to TH that arose from audits carried out in the board.

He said this would involve audits carried out by consultants such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young and Roland Berger between 2014 and 2020. — Bernama