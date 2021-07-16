Court to decide on Ku Nan’s graft case verdict today

On December 21 last year, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan sentenced Tengku Adnan, known as Ku Nan, to 12-month jail and fine of RM2 million after finding him guilty. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 16 ― The Court of Appeal will give its verdict today on former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's appeal to quash his conviction and 12-month jail and RM2 million fine for accepting a RM2 million bribe from a businessman five years ago.

The decision is scheduled to be delivered in an open court at 9am by a three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Suraya Othman, Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Yasin.

The hearing of the appeal was held last April 22.

On December 21 last year, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan sentenced Tengku Adnan, known as Ku Nan, to 12-month jail and fine of RM2 million after finding him guilty.

The court, however, allowed the Putrajaya MP’s application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan, 70, was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a cheque deposited into a bank account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), in which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

Tengku Adnan who is currently treasurer-general of Umno (bendahari agung) was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Damansara Town Centre branch here on June 14, 2016, under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both.

A total of 15 reporters from local media, has been given the passes to follow the proceeding via a video link in a room. ― Bernama