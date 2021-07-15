Higher Education Ministry: Results of admission to IPTAs, public skills training institutions out tomorrow

Izzah Khairina Zambrishah checks her SPM results online in Selayang June 10, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― The results of applications for admission to public universities (IPTA), polytechnics, community colleges and public skills training institutions (ILKA) at certificate, foundation, diploma levels as well as UiTM Architecture degree programme for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia school leavers, will be announced tomorrow.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement said applicants could check the results online from 12 noon at the links https://jpt.utm.edu.my; http://jpt.uum.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.ums.my and http://jpt.umt.edu.my.

According to the MOHE, applicants would be able to print the acceptance and offer letter from the IPTA and ILKA websites beginning this Saturday until July 26.

“The IPTA and ILKA will also start issuing the official offer letters to successful candidates beginning Saturday, for those who have confirmed their acceptance within 10 days as stated,” read the statement.

The MOHE added that only unsuccessful applicants and those who have been offered a certificate programme, could submit an appeal through UPUOnline for admission to public universities and polytechnics at https://upu.mohe.gov.my within 11 days from tomorrow until July 26.

Appeals for admission to community colleges and ILKA can be forwarded directly to the respective institutions without having to go through UPUOnline.

According to MOHE, the decision on the places offered for the 2021/2022 academic session is final and any appeal for changes will not be entertained.

The selection policy for appeals from unsuccessful candidates will be based on study programme vacancies still available after the registration of new students has completed. ― Bernama