Sabah opposition leader wants state’s borders tightened following discovery of Covid-19 variants

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — Legal and illegal entry points into the state needs to be tightly guarded as growing number of Covid-19 variants of concerns (VOC) are found in Sabah, state opposition leader Datuk Christina Liew said today.

The Tawau MP and Api Api Assemblywoman said that enforcement authorities need to take the situation seriously and tighten control at entry points in order to prevent the stop the variant from spreading.

“As it is, the prevailing Covid-19 phenomenon in Sabah is bad enough. From mid-May until this month, Sabah has persistently witnessed a three-digit daily increase in cases.

“Since July 4 until July 13 (with the exception of July 8 and 11), Kota Kinabalu has topped the state in terms of the daily tally.

“Let us not aggravate the situation further. We are still struggling with vaccination administration towards achieving our goal of herd immunity,” she said in a statement.

She was commenting on a media report that said Sabah has 10 VOC cases.

This included three Delta cases in the KD Mahawangsa cluster named “Ocean Blue”, three Alpha in the Gusi cluster in Kinarut, Papar, and four Beta cases, whose location or source of infection was not revealed specifically by the authorities.

All 10 are reportedly local cases.