Report: Selangor Health director says all PPV staff, volunteers must be fully vaccinated

— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — All vaccination centre (PPV) staff and volunteers in Selangor must complete two doses of their vaccine before being allowed to start work, said state Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

He said that completing two vaccine doses was the main criteria for staff and volunteers at all of the state’s PPVs.

“Yet we find that there are some who are not vaccinated but on duty at the PPVs.

“We regret this, and we want to make sure that every time any PPV is operational, all of its staff and volunteers are fully vaccinated,” Dr Sha’ari was quoted as saying by Berita Harian after a media conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

He was commenting on the situation at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) PPV in Shah Alam where 204 out of 453 staff and volunteers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Sha’ari said the situation was highly regrettable and should not have happened.

However, he was reported as saying that the public need not worry because the situation has been fully resolved.

“I advise anyone who was present at the Ideal Convention Centre PPV in Shah Alam from July 9 to 12 and has Covid-19 symptoms to come forward for screening and undergo home quarantine,” he said.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday confirmed that 204 out of 453 workers and volunteers at the IDCC PPV had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said the test results of all those involved also found that the threshold cycle value was more than 35, which means they had a low virus load.

Khairy, who is also the science, technology and innovation minister, said all those who tested positive are in isolation and a new set of workers will man the PPV when it reopens today after it was closed for sanitisation yesterday.