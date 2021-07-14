Perak Umno chief plays down Tajuddin’s removal as election director

Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the replacement of Tajuddin with Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was merely a means to diversify the portfolios among members. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 14 — Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was not sacked as the Umno election director as perceived, the party’s Perak chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today.

Saarani, who is also Perak mentri besar, said the replacement of Tajuddin with Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was merely a means to diversify the portfolios among members.

“Firstly, we can’t use the term ‘sacking’. Tajuddin was not sacked.

“It’s normal in any organisation that the leader will try to diversify the abilities of its members.

“It is similar to the changes in portfolios that happens in the Cabinet at the federal level and also state executive councillor line-ups at the state level,” he told a press conference online.

Saarani also pointed out that party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had thanked Tajuddin for his service after the change in the post, and dismissed speculation of more infighting within Umno.

Ahmad Zahid said the appointment of Mohamad as Umno’s election director replacing the controversial Tajuddin is meant to strengthen the party for the next general election.

Tajuddin, who is Pasir Salak MP, was appointed Umno election chief last November 4.

His position as the Prasarana chairman was also terminated on May 26 after a series of controversial statements following the collision of two Light Transit Train carriages.