Penang police: 35pc increase in domestic violence cases this year

Penang CPO Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain speaks to reporters during a press conference in George Town July 14, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The number of domestic violence cases in Penang saw an increase of about 35 per cent this year compared to the same period last year, according to Penang Police Chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He said as of June this year, a total of 239 domestic violence cases were reported in the state.

“This is an increase of 62 cases compared to 177 reported cases in the same period last year,” he said during a press conference at the police headquarters here today.

He said one of the reasons for the increase could be the pressure and stress that people are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the victims in the domestic violence cases are all women.

On crime rates in the state, Mohd Shuhaily said Penang recorded a total of 1,623 criminal cases between January and June this year.

“If compared to the indicator threshold of 2,084 cases, this is a drop of 461 cases or 22.1 per cent,” he said.

However, there was an increase in theft cases in the state where a total 768 cases were reported in the first half of this year.

It was an increase of 250 cases or 48.2 per cent compared to the threshold of 518 cases.

He said the increase in theft cases could be due to negligence on the victims’ part that presented opportunities for the perpetrators to act.

“This could also be attributed to the pandemic, where some people are in a desperate situation and resorted to theft,” he said.

On a separate matter, Mohd Shuhaily said he will not compromise in terms of discipline among police personnel in Penang.

He said six low-ranking personnel are being investigated for extortion, drugs and graft since he took over the position of police chief in Penang on July 1.

“Investigations against the six are still ongoing, including three by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

He stressed that the six are innocent until proven guilty but they will serve as an example to others in the force to always toe the line.