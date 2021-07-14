MoF holds engagement session on NRP with Sarawak govt leaders

The Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office said the one-hour session, chaired by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz was held to improve the effectiveness of the NRP. — Reuters pic

KUCHING July 14 — An engagement session on the National Recovery Plan (NRP) was conducted virtually between the Finance Ministry and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government leaders this evening.

The Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement last night, said the one-hour session, chaired by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who is also NRP coordinating minister, was held to improve the effectiveness of NRP.

The GPS team in the session was led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his three deputies, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

“The Sarawak government gave several input from Sarawak’s perspective to strengthen the state’s economy while taking into consideration the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and (Sarawak’s) contribution to the national economy,” the statement read.

The issues tabled included the vaccination programme in Sarawak, which is progressing smoothly, infrastructure development programmes, ICT development programmes, manufacturing industry and foreign investment as the core to improve Sarawak’s economy.

Core factors also encompassed agriculture’s potential based on the Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable economy as well as security along the very long border between Sarawak and Kalimantan that has a deep impact on Sarawak’s socio-economy.

The implementation of NRP’s phases that have to be adapted to the situation in Sarawak, which is almost as large as peninsular Malaysia, was also discussed, according to the statement. — Bernama



