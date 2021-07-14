Federal minister postpones Sabah visit after letter sparks public fury

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — Rural Development Minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad’s visit to Sabah has been postponed to a later date, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Abdul Latiff was expected to arrive in Sabah on Wednesday.

A letter, signed by State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong about the visit being circulated in the social media has sparked anger among netizens, as the minister was allowed to enter Sabah from “red zone area” with 29 delegates without undergoing 14-day mandatory quarantine.

According to the letter, 30 delegates from the ministry were allowed to enter Sabah from July 14 to 18, however they are required to go for RT-PCR Covid-19 testing, five days before their departure.

“It is informed that special permission is given to the minister and delegation to enter Sabah from July 14 to 18 and given an exemption from undergoing quarantine for 14 days subject to risk assessment by the Sabah State Health Department.

“For information, this special permission is subject to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for entry into Sabah, which is required to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 screening test within five days before traveling into Sabah in addition to fully complying with the entry procedure into Sabah and existing immigration checks.

“Delegates are required to minimise their contact with members of the public and their movements, as long as they are in Sabah, must be under ‘travel bubble’ with the control from the ministry,” said the letter, dated July 9.

The purpose of the visit is unknown, as Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, when contacted through his press secretary, said he is not aware about the delegation.

In the statement from Abdul Latiff’s office, the postponement was due to the spike of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in the past 24 hours. — Borneo Post