Muhyiddin: Review of National Security Policy takes into account Covid-19 threats

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The National Security Policy (DKN) introduced in 2017 has been reviewed to ensure that all the primary strategies are suitable in confronting the current form of security threats, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also chairman of the National Security Council (MKN), said the latest version of DKN 2021-2025 has taken into account the threats of Covid-19 and all strategies to tackle it.

“The spread of Covid-19 on a global scale since March 2020 also posed a different threat to the country and the MKN in particular,” he said in a pre-recorded speech in conjunction with the MKN’s Golden Jubilee celebration today.

Muhyiddin said the new approach introduced by the MKN also encompassed the concept of Comprehensive Security (COMSEC), which is a new doctrine to replace the concept of Comprehensive Defence (HANRUH) that combines the elements of internal security, defence, public order, political, economic, social, public health and environment.

“To implement the concept, the entire national security machinery at all levels of administration and members of the general public need to work together and mobilise their energy and efforts to shoulder the responsibility,” he said. — Bernama

