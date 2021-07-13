Covid-19: Kuching has 16 new cases with Delta variant, one new Beta variant, according to IHCM

With the latest additions, the state now has 17 cases of the Delta variant, all detected in Kuching. The first case was reported on July 8, involving a 56-year old man. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, July 13 — Another 16 cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant (B.1 617.2) have been detected in Kuching district as at July 4, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) was told today.

Prof Dr David Perera, director of the Institute of Health and Community Medicine in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak which has been tracking the SARS-COV-2 variants circulating in the state and reports to the SDMC, said one new case of the Beta variant (B.1.351) was also found in Kuching for the same period.

With the latest additions, the state now has 17 cases of the Delta variant, all detected in Kuching. The first case was reported on July 8, involving a 56-year old man.

As for the Beta variant, Sarawak has 35 cases in Kuching, three in Bau and one each in Lundu, Serian, Simunjan and Sibu districts.

“We have another three imported cases to make a total of 45 for this Beta variant,” Dr Perera added.

Sarawak has two other variants — Theta and Eta. However, there has been no new case.

Presently, the Theta variant has been found in Kuching (six cases), Kota Samarahan (seven cases) so far.

“It is the same for the Eta variant. There has been no increase. We have one case which was an Import A case.

“As such, a cumulative total of 76 Variants of Concern (VOC) and Variants of Interest (VOI) have been detected in Sarawak from positive Covid-19 cases up to July 4,” Dr Perera said.

The Delta variant was first detected in India while the Beta was first detected in South Africa.

The Theta was first detected in the Philippines, and the Eta in the UK.