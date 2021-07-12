Ex-Penang lawmaker claims trial to 106 counts of laundering over RM11m

The 58-year-old claimed trial to the money laundering charges between September 2011 and August 10, 2020.

SEBERANG PERAI, July 12 — Former Penang assemblyman Datuk Mansor Musa was today charged with 106 counts of money laundering at the Sessions Court in Butterworth.

The charges were read out to him in three different courtrooms and took over four hours due to power failure in the courthouse here.

The 58-year-old claimed trial to the money laundering charges between September 2011 and August 10, 2020.

Mansor was accused of laundering money amounting to more than RM11 million by involving himself in illegal transactions of receiving cash, assets and shares through multiple transactions via the bank accounts of different companies in Penang.

He faces 64 charges under Section 4(1)(b) Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which carries a jail term of not exceeding fifteen years upon conviction and a fine of at least five times the sum obtained from money laundering or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

The other 42 charges are under Section 4(1)(a)t he Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 which carries a maximum fine of RM5 million, or jail not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor representing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah applied for a bail of RM2 million due to the severity of the charges.

However, Sessions Court Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus allowed bail at RM500,000 in one surety with two conditions; to surrender his passport and report to MACC once a month.

The judge fixed September 28 for mention pending submission of documents.

Mansor was a one-term Batu Maung assemblyman from 2004 until 2008 and is the current Bayan Baru Umno division chief.

He is also the chairman of the Koperasi Tunas Muda Sungai Ara Bhd.

He posted bail later in the afternoon.

He is expected to be charged with similar offenses in Kuala Lumpur on July 15.