Cops deny extortion, bribery allegations by Chinese national

— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Police have denied allegations made by a man in a viral video on the social media platform YouTube who accused them of victimising Chinese nationals by soliciting bribes and extorting money.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the video, which lasted 41 minutes 51 seconds was believed to have been uploaded on Feb 3.

He said the video showed a Chinese national claiming to have been blackmailed by the police in Malaysia about 50 times besides accusing the police of always finding fault with foreigners, especially Chinese nationals, to solicit bribes and will go as far as taking the victims to ATMs to withdraw the money.

“Checks were made and we found that so far, no police report has been made by the victim (the man) or anyone else on the incident as stated (and) the police view all the accusations and allegations seriously.

“The police is seeking the victim to come forward to lodge a police report on this incident so that further investigations can be conducted transparently and thoroughly,” he said in a statement, yesterday.

Abd Khalid said his team would not compromise and would not hesitate to take action against any officer or policeman found to have committed an offence.

“Any information related to such incidents or other crimes can be channelled to the police through the Subang Jaya district control centre (online) at 03-56210343 or any nearby police station,” he added. — Bernama