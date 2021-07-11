MOH: Record high again as 961 Covid-19 patients put in ICU in last 24 hours

Medical and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel in PPE suits are seen during a dry run session at the Kepala Batas Field Intensive Care Unit, Kepala Batas Hospital May 25, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The number of Covid-19 patients placed in intensive care units (ICU) in the last 24 hours reached yet another record high as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 961 severe symptom cases as at noon.

A total of 91 deaths were also reported in the same period.

The announcement comes amid desperate appeals for help among public health workers that are burning out from the long hours of work as hospitals in the Klang Valley become increasingly overcrowded with category 4 and 5 patients, with beds and supplies fast depleting.

The last two weeks saw the number of patients with severe symptoms reaching over five thousand. Deaths related to the novel coronavirus have also climbed steadily since May.

The country saw 9,105 more new positive Covid-19 cases added to the total tally as at noon, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter earlier, the fourth day straight the infection rate has stayed above the 9,000 mark.

Selangor continues to register the highest number of cases at 4,682, as the country’s most populated state continues to ramp up testing, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted this evening.

Kuala Lumpur registered the second highest, at 1,247 new cases. The authorities have also increased testing in the federal territory.

The country’s cumulative positive Covid-19 cases are now 836,296, against a total of 742,297 patients already discharged or treated at noon.

That puts active cases at a staggering 87,841.

The MOH also reported 19 new clusters today of which 13 are related to workplaces, among them factories, construction sites and a hotel.

The largest cluster, however, was linked to a locality Batu Muda, Kepong.

From 346 people screened to date, a total of 197 tested positive with 126 of them newly discovered.