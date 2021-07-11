Dr Adham: 324,745 Covid jabs administered yesterday

Members of the public receive their Covid-19 shot through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme at PPR Sg. Bonus in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur June 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A total of 324,745 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday (July 10), bringing cumulative vaccine doses dispensed nationwide to 11,075,493.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total daily doses given out yesterday, 213,971 were the first dose while 110,774 the second dose.

He said the five states that recorded the highest dispensing of doses yesterday were Selangor with 78,081 recipients, followed by Sarawak (62,241), Kuala Lumpur (46,695), Perak (24,067) and Negri Sembilan (19,563).

Dr Adham also said that until yesterday, 7,649,848 Covid-19 vaccine first doses were administered while second doses totalled 3,425,645. — Bernama



