Uggah: Sarawak to implement NRP phase transitions

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas speaks during a press conference yesterday as Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (left) look on. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post Online

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 10 — The Sarawak government has agreed to implement phase transitions of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) based on the thresholds provided, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman said they had made a detailed assessment of the effects of the movement control order (MCO) by taking into consideration the views of various parties and the hardship faced by the people during this pandemic.

“This is to say that the previous method of enforcing MCO for a certain period announced does not apply anymore,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Uggah, who is a Deputy Chief Minister, said the NRP is an exit strategy amid this Covid-19 crisis.

He pointed out that this NRP gives a clear direction of what has been planned and will be implemented by the government to bring Sarawak out of this pandemic.

“The NRP is a guide based on data and science comprising four phases. The phase transition in stages depends on three thresholds.

“First, the daily number of Covid-19 transmission in the community. Second, intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rates. And third, the percentage of Sarawak’s population that has completed receiving two doses of vaccine,” he said.

Uggah said SDMC is reviewing these thresholds to enable Sarawak to move into the next phase, and also, the reviews will be done based on divisions and districts.

According to him, SDMC will announce the results of the review in the near future.

“We need the cooperation and support from all to fight this pandemic. The community must play their role to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“On behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, I would like to record my deepest appreciation to all frontliners in combating the pandemic.

“We thank all of those who have given their cooperation, and our deepest condolences to families who lost their loved one due to Covid-19,” he said. — Borneo Post Online