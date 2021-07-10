Covid-19: Sabah CM doubles down on decision to allow dine-ins in state

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the state government’s directive allowing this effective June 29 following the implementation of the Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan is still in force. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — The State Government stands by its decision to allow dine-in in restaurants, eateries and hotel restaurants in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the state government’s directive allowing this effective June 29 following the implementation of the Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan is still in force.

“This is our stand,” Hajiji said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The updated Sabah’s standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the Sabah’s National Security Council on Friday did not mention whether dine-in is permitted.

This caused further confusion among the eatery operators and consumers.

Most of the restaurants and coffeeshops only offered takeaway services this morning before the Chief Minister announced the decision to allow dine-in. — Borneo Post Online