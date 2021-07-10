Agriculture Ministry plans to add more controlled fresh markets, farmers’ markets in NRP phase two states

People are seen shopping for groceries on the eve of MCO 2.0 here at the Seberang Jaya Wet Market in Penang January 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 10 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) plans to add 10 more Controlled Fresh Markets (PSTs) and 14 farmers’ markets in states that have entered Phase Two of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Its Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said this was to ensure the continuity of the country’s food supply chain and at the same time help 2,595 farmers to market their agricultural produce.

“The additional PSTs and farmers’ markets are expected to start operations soon,” he told a press conference at the Johor Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) office, here today.

PSTs and famers’ markets are only allowed to operate in states that have transitoned into Phase Two of PPN.

Only PSTs are given the permission to operate in states that are still in Phase One of PPN.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said a total of 300 recipients comprising staff and inmates of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-anak Yatim as well as several welfare homes in the city today received food aid containing agricultural produce such as vegetables and fruits through the Mafi Prihatin programme, held in collaboration with Koperasi Pemasar Fama Johor Berhad.

To date, he said the Mafi Prihatin programme has benefited 22,774 recipients comprising frontliners, welfare homes and non-governmental organisations in 89 locations nationwide, with a total of 38.61 tonnes of agricultural produce and food products being channelled.

“The programme was launched to help the government deliver aid to those in need, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama