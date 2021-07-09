Umno’s Puad Zarkashi says party MPs to continue support for Perikatan until Parliament reopens

Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 12, 2021. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi has said that the party’s MPs will maintain their support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration until Parliament reconvenes.

Free Malaysia Today reported him as saying that the four-hour supreme council meeting on Wednesday evening decided on this, among others.

Puad also alleged that former BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had leaked video recordings of the meeting’s details to the party’s division heads.

“Now there are several parties who are attempting to spin the supreme council’s decision,” he said.

This is in reference to Umno’s formal withdrawal of support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

The video recordings by Annuar also included other details such as permitting Umno MPs to make their own judgement, at their discretion, should a vote be called in Parliament.

“Where did he get all of this? Who supplied it to him? Of course, it must have been the ‘scheme of things’ cluster who were there,” said the former Batu Pahat MP, referring to Umno leaders with Cabinet or GLC positions, which he said is part of Muhyiddin’s strategy to gain support.

“Also mentioned was that Umno MPs will continue to support the PN government until Parliament reconvenes. It will only be another two weeks. Why was this fact not leaked by Annuar, too?

“He has been a member of the Umno supreme council for a long time. Not everything will be mentioned in the press release. Plus, it is no secret there are a few MPs, including himself, who rejected the supreme council’s decision,” he said.

Annuar had earlier claimed that party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did not include everything discussed during the meeting in his press statement.

Puad also said that deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had cautioned the meeting’s attendees that Umno’s withdrawal of support may result in DAP supporting Muhyiddin, since it had supposedly signed a Confidence and Supply Agreement with the prime minister.

“Was that true or was it propaganda? If this is true, then are we now in bed with a government that wants to ‘play nice’ with DAP so the prime minister can remain in power?” he said, adding that Muhyiddin clearly feels he has been pushed into a corner since he was aware Umno would decide to withdraw its support for his administration.

Ismail was appointed as deputy prime minister, along with Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein as the new senior minister for security several hours before Umno’s meeting on Wednesday.