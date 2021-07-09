SOP compliance: Selayang Municipal Council orders Kuang factory shut for operating without licence

Enforcement officers conduct SOP spot checks on a factory in Mak Mandin, Penang, June 23, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) has shut down a factory in Kuang found to be operating without a valid licence.

MPS said the factory was among premises inspected during an operation to check on compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), conducted together with police and other agencies.

Police also arrested 10 workers whose work permit had expired, it said in a statement today.

“During the operation, three workers’ hostels around Villa Putra and Kuang in Sungai Buloh were also checked and all were found to have complied with the SOP,” it said.

MPS said in operations conducted daily since July 5, a total of 34 notices and 12 compounds were issued while 23 premises were ordered to close temporarily. — Bernama