PMO: Tengku Zafrul is now Malaysia’s National Recovery Plan’s coordinating minister

Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of strategy and aid. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the coordinating minister for Malaysia’s National Recovery Plan, the Prime Minister’s Office announced today.

This was announced following the first meeting of the Cabinet’s special committee regarding the NRP (JKKPPN) which was held through video conferencing.

In this new role which was agreed upon by the Cabinet meeting, Tengku Zafrul will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of strategy and aid, and taking intervention measures that are proactive and suited to the dynamic Covid-19 pandemic situation, the PMO said.

MORE TO COME