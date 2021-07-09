Forty-two Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital staff found positive for Covid-19, says Kedah Health director

The hospital employees comprising doctors and nurses are now undergoing quarantine in their respective homes. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, July 9 — Forty-two staff of Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani were detected positive for Covid-19 as at today, said Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo.

The hospital employees comprising doctors and nurses are now undergoing quarantine in their respective homes.

“Earlier, 30 staff were infected with Covid-19 and 12 more were infected (since yesterday and today) and are in quarantine at home as they are in category one and two infection.

“We have not confirmed if they were infected with the Delta, Beta or the old variant,” he told reporters today.

On Wednesday, the Kedah government in a statement denied that the hospital was closed or under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) following an outbreak among hospital staff.

The statement by state Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman was in response to viral messages on social media alleging HSAH had been closed after 100 staff were infected with Covid-19. — Bernama