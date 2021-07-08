Jendela implementation encouraging, achieves quarterly targets, says minister

The minister said Jendela carried the aspiration of increasing coverage and strengthening the country’s sustainable and inclusive internet connectivity infrastructure. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — The implementation of the national digital infrastructure plan, Jalinan Digital Negara ( Jendela), which has entered its tenth month now, has shown encouraging results with all the quarterly targets set having been successfully achieved, said the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin, who chaired the Jendela Steering Committee meeting for the Jendela Phase 1 quarterly report for the period April to June 2021 and was briefed on the latest achievements of the plan’s implementation today, said the full Jendela quarterly report was being finalised and would be announced tomorrow.

“I’m satisfied with Jendela’s implementation progress which is being closely monitored by its Implementation Committee comprising the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and industry players who meet every two weeks.

“Based on this development, Jendela is expected to be able to provide a better quality of broadband service experience nationwide as well as provide high-impact benefits to the daily lives of the people,” he said in a statement today.

The minister said Jendela carried the aspiration of increasing coverage and strengthening the country’s sustainable and inclusive internet connectivity infrastructure.

Saifuddin said MCMC and service providers had also presented the latest achievements of efforts in ensuring more premises to have fibre optic access, constructing new sites, upgrading existing transmitter stations and shutting down 3G networks by the end of December 2021.

“Also highlighted is the creation of the Jendela map, which is one of the targets for Phase 1. The map is a one-stop centre for the people which provides various facilities such as in checking network coverage in their area, sending feedback and new service requests from their respective service providers.

“All feedback sent through this map will be channelled to service providers to enable them to plan services as well as better connectivity to the people in the future,” he said.

The minister said the report also contained information on the cost of doing business in the states for the construction of towers and roof structures, as well as efforts taken by MCMC and service providers in resolving the complaints related to connectivity.

He said the government’s recent decision to gazette telecommunications as a public utility would ensure that access to communication services could not only be provided to the people comprehensively and in high quality, but also quickly and at an affordable cost.

As such, he also called on state governments to give priority to ensuring smooth implementation of the connectivity projects. — Bernama