Road and foot traffic builds up in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah July 7, 2021 as shops, including eateries, open up for business with the state government’s tacit approval. — Picture by Julia Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Sabah will enter Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) starting July 10, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said the decision was made by the National Security Council in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today and found Sabah met the required conditions to transition into a more relaxed phase.

