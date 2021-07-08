Bersatu slams Zahid for parroting Opposition’s claim of Perikatan govt failing amid Covid-19

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said that voters have become tired of politicking, and accused Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of failing to put public interest over the latter’s personal agenda. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The allegations thrown by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi towards the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration on its supposed failures are mere rhetoric often touted by the opposition, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

In a statement today, Wan Saiful stated instead that Ahmad Zahid is the one who had failed in his duty as a political party leader to unite Malay-Muslims parties and to prioritise the needs of the public amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Bersatu rejects the allegation made by Zahid that the government has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. His allegation is merely slander that is often touted by the opposition, especially from PKR and the DAP,’’ said Wan Saiful.

Wan Saiful also said that voters have become tired of politicking, and accused Ahmad Zahid of failing to put public interest over the latter’s personal agenda,

Despite Ahmad Zahid’s announcement that Umno would withdraw its support from the PN government, Wan Saiful said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin still commands the majority in Parliament as Malaysia practices the Westminster system.

Wan Saiful then pointed to the various initiatives by the government to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic and restart the economy, citing several stimulus packages which he claimed were worth RM500 billion and the vaccination programme.

“From the aspect of the people’s welfare, healthcare and rebuilding the economy, the government is heading towards success.

“There have not been any threats or pressure that can bury the fact that the Perikatan Nasional government that is being led by Muhyiddin is prioritising the people’s agenda,’’ he said.

Wan Saiful’s statement came after Ahmad Zahid had announced Umno’s withdrawal of support for Muhyiddin and his government, citing a litany of failures related to their handling of the pandemic, political instabilities, and the failing economy as their justifications.

Ahmad Zahid also demanded for an interim prime minister be appointed for a limited time to handle the current pandemic and to subsequently advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to accede for a general election be called.