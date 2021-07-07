Johor expected to enter Phase Two of NRP by next week, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad after the handing over ceremony of ventilators at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Baru, July 7, 2021 — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 7 — With several initiatives, including additional vaccines, Johor is expected to enter into the second phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by next week, said Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

The Johor mentri besar said the state is able to meet the criteria under the National Security Council (NSC) for it to move into the next phase of the NRP.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), Johor will soon move into the second phase of the NRP by next week,” Hasni said when met after handing over ventilator machines at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

Earlier, Hasni said that Johor will be getting an additional 300,000 doses of vaccine by this month.

He said the state government has been given an assurance of this from the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

“This will bring the total vaccines received by the state to 1.24 million doses.

“With the additional vaccines, Johor is able to provide 50,000 vaccine shots a day in all of the vaccination centres (PPV) statewide,” he said.

Hasni, who is the Benut assemblyman, said that with the additional vaccines, the state government can start allocating vaccines towards its state initiative, Johor ImmuPlan.

“Under the Johor ImmuPlan, about 110,000 individuals have been registered and screened. The state government will use the data to interface with the MySejahtera platform to eliminate any overlapping names.

“With that, this will help the state government to reach its target of having 80 per cent of its total population vaccinated by October this year,” said Hasni, adding that 10 per cent of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

On the issues faced by several industries in Johor regarding the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO), Hasni said he will chair a special working committee to look into the problems.

He said the committee will look into the SOPs and will focus on the issue of enforcement that is said to be inconsistent as claimed by the industries.

Under the NSC, states are allowed some leeway in opening up its economic sectors following the decision to allow the states to transit into the next phase of the NRP once they have met the respective threshold indicators for each of the phases.

This is based on the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, and the state of the healthcare system.

States that have moved into the second phase this week include Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Penang.