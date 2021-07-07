Health minister says 340,043 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, 133,286 were given as the second dose for the eligible recipients, while another 206,757 were given as the first dose. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The number of vaccine doses administered in the country continued to increase yesterday as 340,043 doses were given to registered recipients, the highest in a day so far.

In his tweet, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, of the total, 133,286 were given as the second dose for the eligible recipients, while another 206,757 were given as the first dose.

The five states with the highest number of individuals who completed their vaccination yesterday were Selangor at 79,998, followed by Sarawak (59,269), Kuala Lumpur (53,155), Perak (20,759) and Johor (18,431). — Bernama