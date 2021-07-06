RM20 rebate for Grab rides to Covid-19 vaccination centres now open to all Selangor citizens, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the initiative, in partnership with Grab Malaysia, was aimed at individuals aged 18 and above to travel to the vaccination centres for their inoculation appointments. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 6 — The RM20 rebate for using e-hailing rides to vaccination centres (PPV) in Selangor is now open to everyone in the state who are eligible for vaccination, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the rebate for the Grab e-hailing services would benefit almost 50,000 individuals statewide, with an allocation of RM1 million.

He said the initiative, in partnership with Grab Malaysia, was aimed at individuals aged 18 and above to travel to the vaccination centres for their inoculation appointments.

“Unlike what I announced on June 9 (through our Kita Selangor Package 2.0), that it is limited to those aged 50 and above, this rebate is now open to all Selangor citizens who are eligible to be vaccinated,” he said on his Facebook page today.

Amirudin said the transport rebate of RM10 for a one-way trip or RM20 for a round trip would be valid for rides to 40 selected PPV in the state between July 1 and September 30.

Applications for the rebate can be made via www.platselangor.com. — Bernama