In Pasir Gudang, firemen rescue woman locked in house with 27 cats

Firemen attempting to break the gate’s lock in a house in Bandar Seri Alam in Pasir Gudang after a woman was locked-in with 27 of her pet cats July 6, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station

PASIR GUDANG, July 6 — A 55-year-old woman who was locked inside her house in Bandar Seri Alam here with 27 cats was forced to call the Fire Department’s emergency services to break her house’s gate lock in order to free herself.

The woman and her pets were trapped after the victim’s husband was believed to have locked the gate of their house and also brought the key with him when he left.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Iszahwati Supardi said they received a distress call on the incident at 2.40am today.

He said a total of eight firemen and two fire engines were immediately despatched to the scene at Jalan Jade Sadu 6 in Bandar Seri Alam here.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found that the woman was indeed locked-in the house.

“Further checks revealed that the victim was also trapped with 27 of her pet cats,” said Iszahwati a statement released here today.

Iszahwati said that the firemen had to free the victim by cutting the door lock using a bolt cutter.

“The victim was safely freed before she was handed over to the police for further action,” he said, adding that the victim was safe and unharmed during the short ordeal and the operation ended at 3.14am.