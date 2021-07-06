Health Ministry plans to open two more Covid-19 quarantine centres in UiTM Dengkil and Grand Season Hotel in KL

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the proposed PKRCs will be located at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dengkil in Selangor and Grand Season Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, which ceased operations last year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will open two more Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCs) in the Klang Valley if positive cases continue to surge.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the proposed PKRCs will be located at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dengkil in Selangor and Grand Season Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, which ceased operations last year.

“The UiTM PKRC will be able to house 1,200 beds. This will certainly help to offload the main PKRC and also hospitals where bed utilisation is definitely at a critical level,” he said while appearing as a guest on The Nation programme entitled “Malaysia and the Covid-19 Battle”, broadcast live via Bernama TV today.

He said the ministry also dedicated PKRCs for foreigners at private hotels such as Royale Chulan Hotel Kuala Lumpur and a resort in Bangi, and they have to foot the bill.

Dr Noor Azmi said MOH is also increasing the capacity for Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang, Hospital Selayang and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Specialist Children’s Hospital to cope with the rise of positive cases, especially for categories four and five.

On the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas), he said the ministry is expecting more companies to join to ramp up vaccinations, which can reduce the number of cases and severity of infections, in view that there are many worksite clusters. — Bernama