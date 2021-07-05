State exco: Under Selvax, employers to pay RM350 for two Covid-19 vaccines doses per employee

Manufacturing workers in Selangor receive their Covid-19 jab at Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Selangor executive councillor Datuk Teng Chang Khim today said that under the Selangor Vaccination Programme (Selvax), employers will have to bear the cost of two vaccine doses per employee for RM350.

Teng, who is in charge of the investment, trade, industries and small and medium enterprises portfolio stressed that this cost cannot be transferred to the employee and must be fully borne by their respective employers.

“Employers are not allowed to transfer the cost to their employees. That has been stated clearly in the agreement,’’ said Teng in a joint press conference with another Selangor state councilor, Rodziah Ismail today.

Teng also said that employers participating in Selvax are not allowed to resell appointment slots and vaccination will be done only by appointment and strictly no walk-ins.

Under Selvax, the state government aims to administer 2.5 million doses of vaccines to some one million of its residents by October of this year.

The programme is split into two categories, with 500,000 doses meant for ordinary citizens and 2 million doses meant for industries workers.

Teng said so far, over 62,000 companies have registered for the Selvax industry programme with a total count of 2.9 million workers.

To expedite the delivery of vaccine doses to frontline economic workers in the state, Teng explained that the state has adopted an industry-orientated ring vaccination strategy.

“Essential industries in factories and services sector will be prioritized... factories and companies with the most employees will be prioritised,’’ he said.

Following concerns of industries bordering Selangor applying for Selvax, Teng explained that while the state government understands that some companies have several factories or offices in several states, they would have to first prioritise Selangor-based firms, offices and factories.

Teng also assured that there will be a synchronisation between the Selangor’s state government’s SELangkah application and MySejahtera, for those registering under Selvax.

Interested eligible parties can apply for the programme or received the appropriate information at vax.selangkah.my or call 1-800-22-6600.