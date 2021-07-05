Selangor MPs say food basket programme boosts efforts to channel aid to public

Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh delivers a food basket to Lee Choon Wah (2nd right) in Sabak Bernam, July 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SABAK BERNAM, July 5 — The Food Basket Aid programme under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) has helped Members of Parliament (MP) in Selangor to boost their efforts to channel assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh said that so far, since January, more than 20,000 food kits had been channelled to needy Sabak Bernam residents and he also described the RM300,000 allocated to every MP under the programme as being “a timely move”.

“This package will surely have a big impact on the poor as it will help ease their burden, especially those who cannot go out to work and those who have lost their jobs,” he told the media after launching the Food Basket Aid Programme for the Sabak Bernam constituency today.

He also urged the public to assist the elected representatives in channelling information regarding groups requiring aid during the current pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tanjong Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the allocation as 3,000 food baskets worth RM100 each could be distributed to those affected by the pandemic.

“In Tanjong Karang, we are working as a team irrespective of which party we are from, be it Umno, PAS, MCA or MIC, to help the needy,” he said after handing over food baskets in Tanjong Karang today.

Noh said that from the time the movement control order (MCO) 1.0 was implemented last year until now, they had provided assistance to 36,500 households, comprising all residents in Tanjong Karang who were affected by the pandemic.

With the additional 3,000 food baskets from the federal government, he is targeting 40,000 households to receive assistance in the Tanjong Karang constituency.

Meanwhile, Klang MP Charles Santiago, when contacted, said he had received the RM300,000 allocation and that the food baskets would be distributed as soon as possible.

“We have been directed to provide to those in need with food baskets worth RM100 each. As such, once we have received quotations from several parties (food suppliers), we will arrange and distribute as soon as possible,” he said, adding that they had implemented the food bank programme since MCO 1.0. — Bernama