Sarawak GOF records seizures worth RM27.27m from Jan-June

KUCHING, July 5 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade carried out a total of 229 raids, 754 arrests and deportations of immigrants, involving seizures amounting to RM27.27 million for the first six months of this year.

Its commander SAC Saini Bongkek said the arrests involved a total of 149 locals comprising 128 men and 21 women. A total of 169 foreigners, comprising 137 men and 32 women were also detained during the same period.

Meanwhile, the deportations of 436 undocumented Indonesians, consisting of 367 men and 69 women were also carried out.

“The breakdown of the seized items includes contraband cigarettes worth RM16,387,683.10; timber (RM4,926,682.60); vehicles (RM4,449,850); smuggled liquor (RM562,526.99); drugs (RM28,865); protected animals and plants (RM222,000) and others worth RM691,067.63,” he said at a press conference today.

He said all arrests and seizures were investigated under various acts including the Immigration Act 1959/1963, Customs Act 1967, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act, Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015 and Sarawak Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998. — Bernama