Police report lodged against Facebook account owner ‘Lokman Adam’ over alleged defamatory video of Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The political secretary to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has lodged a police report against the owner of the Facebook account using the name ‘Lokman Adam’, following the dissemination of a video allegedly defaming the senior minister.

Datuk Syed Mohd Fazmi Sayid Mohammad lodged the report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at about 2.30pm today, after watching the hour-long video at about 11am yesterday.

Syed Mohd Fazmi said the video uploaded on the Facebook account claimed that Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president, was trying to convince other Umno MPs to become candidates for Bersatu during the 15th General Election in the event they were not selected by the party.

“After examining the contents of the video, I clearly found that the owner of the account had slandered Ismail Sabri, from the third minute until the end of the video,” he said after lodging the report.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah when contacted, confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama