Pahang police open two investigation papers on Ronnie Liu over fracas at Raub court complex, SOP travel breach

KUANTAN, July 5 — Police have confirmed that two investigation papers have been opened against DAP central committee member Ronnie Liu, who was present at the Raub court complex today during the remand proceedings against 18 Musang King durian farmers alleged to have encroached into a permanent forest reserve.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mohd Yusri Othman said the investigation is being carried out under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties, which is alleged to have occurred in the Raub court complex.

“Investigation is also being carried out under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021 if he breached the standard operating procedures (SOP) when crossing state into Raub.

“Although he can cross states as a politician, it is still dependent on the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN),” he said when contacted today.

Several DAP politicians, among them Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji, Bentong MP Wong Tak, Bilut assemblyman Lee Chin Chen and Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui, converged on the Raub court complex today.

Today, the Raub Magistrate’s Court allowed 18 farmers, aged between 17 and 60, to be remanded until tomorrow to assist in investigations by the Pahang Forestry Department into allegations of encroachment into the Batu Talam Forest Reserve in Raub to plant Musang King durians. — Bernama